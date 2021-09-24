Arizona is the only team in the Pac-12 currently averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards heading into the start of conference play. The Wildcats are also the lone team in the league without a rushing touchdown so far. The other 11 teams have at least three apiece with Arizona State leading the way with 11 scores on the ground.

That aspect of the team's offensive problems is only part of what can be attributed to subpar line play through the first three games.

No team in the conference has allowed more sacks than the Wildcats either, which have had the UA quarterbacks on the ground 10 times so far in just three weeks.

Both head coach Jedd Fisch and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll have avoided placing all the blame on the group up front, but the offensive line has clearly had problems heading into the start of conference play.

Part of that is undoubtedly because of the injury issues the group has had to work through already. Starting left tackle Jordan Morgan missed time early in the season while starting left guard Donovan Laie has also not been fully healthy.

Adding to the problems, UA lost one of its key reserves this week as veteran tackle Edgar Burrola made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after only playing in one game this year.

"Right now we'll have a situation where we've got guys like Woody Jean. We always could move Josh Donovan outside. Always could move Donovan Laie to tackle. So, right now we just wish Edgar the best and feel that we have the depth able to move guys around, and then we'll have to recruit some more depth."