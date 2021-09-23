Football news: Veteran Arizona OL Edgar Burrola enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona's offensive line has drawn plenty of criticism this season, and now the group is losing one of its top reserves. Fifth-year junior lineman Edgar Burrola entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday afternoon likely bringing an end to a rocky career for the Wildcats.

Burrola played in one game this season as a reserve in the loss to San Diego State. He played 23 snaps in that contest.

The Las Vegas native was suspended for reportedly violating health and safety protocols during the 2020 season but ultimately returned to the team when new head coach Jedd Fisch took the program over back in January.

The 6-foot-7 lineman received praise during training camp from UA's current offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, Brennan Carroll, for the progress he made since returning to the team.

"He's shown up, he's done great playing multiple spots," Carroll said of Burrola in August when asked about the players up front who made the most improvement. "Guard and tackle. Can play left and right. Jumps around to both sides. Really excited about what he's done. Another guy with coach [Tyler] Owens in the weight room who's changed his body.

"He was off when he sat out, so he didn't have the same weight room situation as everyone else. So, he fell off a little bit, but he's done a great job on his comeback."

Though he has not started a game since 2019, Burrola positioned himself to be a contributor this season in what has become a tight rotation along the offensive line. The coaching staff has primarily stuck with the same group of linemen this season despite some injuries up front.

Second-year freshman Josh Baker is locked into the spot as the sixth lineman in the rotation, but Carroll is hopeful to add more players into the group in the coming weeks. Though he is content with the group he has to work with right now.

"We'll always keep the competition going," Carroll said when asked about the limited rotation so far. "... It's fine with where we are. With our current roster that's who we'll kind of rotate with. Push some more guys this week, and then coming with the bye week it's a great chance to get more guys in the rotation."

Arizona has struggled along the offensive line this season as a whole. The team currently sits at No. 115 out of 130 FBS teams when it comes to sacks allowed per game this year. The Wildcats have allowed an average of over three sacks so far through the first three games.

The offensive line struggles have not come just in the passing game. UA currently sits at No. 122 overall among FBS teams with an average of just 79 rushing yards so far this season. Every other Pac-12 team is averaging at least 105 yards on the ground per game this year.

Burrola missed the spring in 2020 as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, but prior to that he made appearances in 11 games during the 2019 season. He started six games that year and split time at the right tackle spot with current starting right tackle Paiton Fears.

Junior lineman Sam Langi will slide into the role of right tackle with the second unit behind Fears with Burrola entering the transfer portal Wednesday.