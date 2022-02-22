Arizona's NFL ties help seal college choice for four-star QB Brayden Dorman
Brayden Dorman is headed to Arizona next year. It wasn't always going to be the case, but as the Wildcats continued to build the top-rated recruiting class in 2022 it started to grab the four-star quarterback's attention. Arizona didn't have any players invited to the NFL Combine this season, but that is likely to change in the coming years.
Head coach Jedd Fisch has added NFL-caliber talent to the roster this offseason. It is starting to match up with the NFL experience he has on his coaching staff. Several of Arizona's coaches have spent time in the professional ranks.
Fisch himself was the quarterbacks coach with the New England Patriots before arriving in Tucson to take over Arizona's program. Brennan Carroll did the same when he left his dad's staff with the Seattle Seahawks to become the Wildcats' offensive coordinator.
Dorman has not hid the fact that he wants to play in the NFL one day, and he was clear leading up to his decision to commit to Arizona on Tuesday that finding the school that put him in best position to reach that goal would be part of his decision.
When the 6-foot-5 quarterback recruit made the trek from Colorado to Arizona last month for an important unofficial visit it didn't take long for the conversation of the NFL to come up. Upon meeting Fisch, Dorman said the Arizona head coach had just wrapped up a call with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
It was that type of thing that Dorman that grabbed Dorman's attention on his visit with the Wildcats and eventually sold him that he had found the right college for his future.
“Oh yeah, it definitely helped a lot,” Dorman said of the program’s connections to the NFL. “Especially with their offense being as similar as they are the Rams. A pro-style offense that I feel like I could fit in very well. Not to say that I couldn’t fit into any of the other offenses with the schools I was picking from, but it really did feel like this it the best choice in terms of NFL coaching experience.
“The thought my dad and I really put together after visiting them was it almost feels like an NFL prep school just with all the NFL coaching experience and the offense they run. Everything they’re doing there it just felt like an NFL prep school.”
