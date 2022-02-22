Arizona's NFL ties help seal college choice for four-star QB Brayden Dorman

Brayden Dorman is headed to Arizona next year. It wasn't always going to be the case, but as the Wildcats continued to build the top-rated recruiting class in 2022 it started to grab the four-star quarterback's attention. Arizona didn't have any players invited to the NFL Combine this season, but that is likely to change in the coming years.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has added NFL-caliber talent to the roster this offseason. It is starting to match up with the NFL experience he has on his coaching staff. Several of Arizona's coaches have spent time in the professional ranks.

Fisch himself was the quarterbacks coach with the New England Patriots before arriving in Tucson to take over Arizona's program. Brennan Carroll did the same when he left his dad's staff with the Seattle Seahawks to become the Wildcats' offensive coordinator.

Dorman has not hid the fact that he wants to play in the NFL one day, and he was clear leading up to his decision to commit to Arizona on Tuesday that finding the school that put him in best position to reach that goal would be part of his decision.