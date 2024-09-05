While Arizona came away with the win last Saturday against New Mexico, it was not the performance it was looking for on the defensive side of the ball.
After a quick stop to open the game, the Lobos found the end zone on back-to-back drives while only facing two third downs on those two drives combined. New Mexico QB Devon Damiper was getting whatever he wanted early in the game as both a passer and rusher.
He finished the game with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 130 yards on the ground and another two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
"We know we didn't play up to our standard," defensive back Treydan Stukes said. "We set a high standard for ourself and we were hoping to play better than that. That's football and that's life, so we got back into the room. The coaches are pressing us to do our job, execute at a high level, bring effort every day, focus in and get ready for the next one."