While Arizona came away with the win last Saturday against New Mexico, it was not the performance it was looking for on the defensive side of the ball.

After a quick stop to open the game, the Lobos found the end zone on back-to-back drives while only facing two third downs on those two drives combined. New Mexico QB Devon Damiper was getting whatever he wanted early in the game as both a passer and rusher.

He finished the game with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 130 yards on the ground and another two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.