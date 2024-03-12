The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that Arizona senior guard Caleb Love was named the conference's Player of the Year. This is the 11th time that the Wildcats have had a player win the conference's most prestigious individual award, the first since Bennedict Mathurin in 2021.

Love's conferences POY also marks his first time he has been a recipient of this award throughout his four years as a collegian.

"First and foremost, I just want to thank God," Caleb Love said Tuesday morning. "... I feel like this is a team award because without my team and my coaches, I wouldn't get this award so a lot of credit to them and I just put so much work in and just keep my head down and continue to work and I think that's a big thing for me."