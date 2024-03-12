Arizona's Caleb Love wins Pac-12 Player of the Year
The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that Arizona senior guard Caleb Love was named the conference's Player of the Year. This is the 11th time that the Wildcats have had a player win the conference's most prestigious individual award, the first since Bennedict Mathurin in 2021.
Love's conferences POY also marks his first time he has been a recipient of this award throughout his four years as a collegian.
"First and foremost, I just want to thank God," Caleb Love said Tuesday morning. "... I feel like this is a team award because without my team and my coaches, I wouldn't get this award so a lot of credit to them and I just put so much work in and just keep my head down and continue to work and I think that's a big thing for me."
The St. Louis native led the Wildcats with a career-best 18.7 points while having his most efficient season shooting 43% from the field.
"I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that he is the Player of the Year," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said about Love following the Pac-12 regular-season clinching win at UCLA.
However, Lloyd is not really focused on any of the individual accolades and more so locked in on team awards.
"I'm not interested in Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, I'm interested in Team of the Year," Lloyd said. "That's what drives us. "
Now, Love and the team will shift their focus on the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament and will await the winning of the Washington-USC game to see who they play on Thursday at noon (MST) with the game being televised on Pac-12 Networks.
