GOAZCATS - Arizona QB Kevin Doyle set to opt back in for 2020 season

When Arizona quarterback Kevin Doyle made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season it was early August and there was plenty of uncertainty about the future of college football and how it could potentially work this fall. Not long after his decision was made the Pac-12 decided to postpone the season because of too many health concerns centered around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot has changed since early August and now the conference is getting set to play starting in November, and we've confirmed a report from Arizona Daily Star reporter Michael Lev that Doyle made the decision Wednesday to return to the team to continue playing for the Wildcats when they take the field later this fall.

Doyle is just the latest player to decide to opt back in for the 2020 season from across the country after the Big Ten and Pac-12 both recently made the move to bring football back this fall after initially deciding to postpone the season until after the start of the new year.

Many strides have been made by the Pac-12 to ensure safety as teams return to the field, including the introduction of daily rapid-results testing, that it believes will help contain the spread of the coronavirus among the teams in the conference allowing a return to action.

UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said Friday that the Wildcats would gradually build up to preseason camp with increased workouts over the next two weeks as Pac-12 teams will be given six weeks to prepare for their first game the weekend of Nov. 6.

"This is a really tough decision," Doyle said when announcing his original move to opt out for the 2020 season. "I appreciate the support, understanding and guidance my coaches have shown me over the last few days while we work through this decision. Looking forward to getting back with my teammates as quickly as possible."

Sumlin said last week that there would be upcoming discussions with various players who were debating returning to the field or taking the season off now that there is a clear path to playing games this fall. Doyle is the lone player who publicly previously made it known that he planned to sit out this season.

"We had some players ... in kind of a wait-and-see phase," the UA head coach said. "Everybody's had those across the country. We've had those conversations, we're still having those conversations. I think now that some guys know it's real those final decisions are going to be made."

Doyle will get an opportunity to work for the backup quarterback job once again with sophomore Grant Gunnell expected to head into the season as the team's starter as it stands right now. Doyle has yet to make an appearance in a game for the Wildcats and had to deal with a shoulder injury last year, but he has been in the program for two seasons already and has the tools to run Noel Mazzone's offense.

"He’s really got good arm talent," Mazzone said of Doyle back in March. "He went through the injury last year during camp, so it really set him back. So, right now, I think just the mental part he’s having to catch up a little bit, but as far as his physical tools he can make any throw you need him to make.”

Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez and freshman Will Plummer are the two other scholarship quarterbacks the Wildcats have on the roster this season.