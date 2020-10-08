GOAZCATS - Arizona QB Grant Gunnell has 'made some serious strides' Kevin Sumlin says

Arizona's defense has plenty of question marks as the the Wildcats get ready to open practice Friday afternoon. The UA offense has fewer question marks and one reason why is the quarterback situation is already settled.

Grant Gunnell split time with senior Khalil Tate last season taking the snaps in eight games for the Wildcats as a freshman. Now the job is his. There's no open competition. There's no uncertainty.

That's important for an offense that will likely have to carry the team this season as the defense works through its transition to a new coordinator and new scheme.

Gunnell was impressive in his first season as he passed for over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. He also completed more than 65% of his pass attempts.

Taking care of the ball will be important this season and continuing to improve on his first-season numbers will, too. However, something that will be new for Gunnell this season will be leading the Wildcats.

He's the man on offense and he won't have veteran defensive players like Colin Schooler or Tony Fields II to lean on this season as both players have moved on to other programs. Gunnell will have to step up to the plate as the team's leader. That comes with his position.

So far this offseason head coach Kevin Sumlin likes what he sees from the sophomore when it comes to taking the next steps as a leader for the Wildcats.

“I think, and you’ll hear me say this from time to time and I’ve said it about a lot of different people, when adverse situations arise I think they reveal some people’s true character,” Sumlin said Wednesday during a Pac-12 webinar that served as this year's media day. “How you handle those situations, even if you don’t have experience in it, becomes important and leadership becomes important.

"I think he’s stepped forward and really done some things to grow and to help grow our team together during this offseason, during a difficult time. From a leadership standpoint, he’s made some serious strides over the last seven months.”

Leadership will be one vital aspect of what Gunnell brings to the field this season. In the end, though, it is how he performs in between the lines that will determine the success the team is able to have this year.

Sumlin has been pleased with that aspect of the process this offseason as well.

Gunnell likes to think of himself as a mobile quarterback who is capable of racking up yards with his feet when needed. He's no Tate but the Wildcats don't need him to be. Still, the offensive staff led by coordinator Noel Mazzone has continued working with Gunnell this offseason to add even more mobility to his game as he prepares to step into the full-time starting role this year.

“He’s been working,” Sumlin said. “We’ve been working with footwork and his ability to move a little bit. He doesn’t have to be the greatest mobile quarterback, but he’s been working at his mobility, his footwork, his ability to see, to slide around in the pocket not necessarily taking off and running but moving around.

“We’ve done a lot of movement type drills with him. Noel’s doing a great job and he understands that. And understanding situational football, which is something that you say that but we’ve gotta work at it a little bit more particularly with those new receivers out there.”

Gunnell and the Wildcats are set to open up preseason practices Friday afternoon as the begin the month of preparations ahead of the season opener set for Nov. 7 against Utah.