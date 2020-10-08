GOAZCATS - Plenty of questions still loom for Arizona's defense heading into fall camp

When Paul Rhoads took over the job of being Arizona's defensive coordinator in late December there was certainly a big job on his hands. Throw in a pandemic that has disrupted everything about the offseason and the hurdles just to get to the first game are starting to pile up.

The Wildcats' defense has undergone plenty of changes already even before the start of official preseason practices this Friday. The team has lost some of its most productive defensive players and leaders plus it is making the transition to a different look under Rhoads.

Just what that look will be remains to be seen. The plan had been to play a base 3-4 scheme with some wrinkles thrown in to allow the group to thrive. That group now will be without some of its most important pieces with players such as Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Scottie Young now at other schools.

The early portion of UA's preseason practices on the defensive side will focus on finding some common ground for coaches and players alike.

“We just gotta get on the same page,” head coach Kevin Sumlin said of Arizona’s defense Wednesday during the Pac-12's media day webinar. “We’ve got new people, but you’ve got new coaches. We’ve moved some guys around."

All the departures this offseason have left Arizona in a difficult spot. There is not much depth at linebacker especially and what depth the Wildcats have there comes with inexperience as most of the UA linebackers have not contributed regularly up to this point in their careers.

One player who has been a regular contributor is senior Anthony Pandy who will be a key element of the defense and is going to be an important player in helping to determine which direction Rhoads and the UA staff takes when it comes to what the defense will look like this fall.

"Obviously, what does that mean for Pandy?" Sumlin said in regards to all the movement UA has had defensively this offseason. "Inside and outside, where he’s going to be comfortable. He’s a heck of a pass rusher as well, but he’s a good inside backer. We just gotta get our best people on the field.

“From the back end, too, with some moving parts at safety. So, we’re working towards that and with that we’ve gotta develop some depth. So, both ways the starting crew, what our nickel package looks like. Are we gonna be better as a nickel team with another safety or another DB out there since we’ve signed a couple guys? Then moving Pandy inside and being nickel the whole time and being flexible. So, we’ll see."

Some players are going to have to grow and develop on the job. Second-year players such as linebackers Derrion Clark and Kwabena Watson will play a much bigger role this season than they did in 2019, and those are just two examples. Players will have to emerge in the coming weeks since the options are limited at several positions defensively. For Sumlin, that will be important heading into the season.

"Our goal is not just scheme, but also to get our best players on the field to give us the best chance to win," Sumlin said. "Sometimes that seems like a simple statement, but it’s not. We can’t be stubborn with that, but to get the people on the field that help us play fast and play physical and play consistent on defense.”

The benefit UA has on its side, in Sumlin's eyes, is that Rhoads and most of the new defensive coaches had an opportunity to work with their players back in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a shutdown of college sports. He views that as an advantage for the Wildcats.

“Some people didn’t have spring football, we had four practices," Sumlin said. "So, our new coaches on defense got to see guys. Not as much as they wanted, but they got to see a bunch. They got to see them more than some people did.

“We’ve gotta get our new defensive staff rolling. Fortunately, we’ve been on the field here for a little bit and had our Zoom meetings. So, I feel good about that."

Arizona is set to open its preseason practice schedule Friday afternoon.