Arizona starting point guard Kerr Kriisa has announced Wednesday morning that he has entered the transfer portal after three seasons as a Wildcat. Kriisa played his last two seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd after being recruited and playing his first season under former head coach and current Xavier head coach Sean Miller.

The Estonian floor general averaged 9.4 points, 4.7 assists and shot 35% from behind the arc throughout his tenure in Tucson.

Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists with 5.2 per game and shot 37% from 3-point range this past season. He posted on his social media his farewell to the program. Arizona has point guard Kylan Boswell on its roster, who seemed to improve as the season went along and won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week during the final weekend of the regular season. Boswell looks prime to be the next starting point guard for Lloyd and the Wildcats.