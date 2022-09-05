Arizona opponent first look: Mississippi State
Arizona is looking to build on a dominant 38-20 season-opening win at San Diego State as it returns to Tucson this weekend for its 2022 home debut.
The Wildcats (1-0) are preparing to host Mike Leach and Mississippi State (1-0) this Saturday, and it will be the first matchup between UA and the Bulldogs in school history.
Arizona's first win of the season was a head-turner for many college football fans with the Wildcats coming off of an underwhelming 1-11 season last year, raising hopes for the Wildcats faithful as the team prepares for this week's nonconference matchup.
Here is the first look at the Wildcats' next opponent as they get ready to kickoff against the Bulldogs this weekend.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Mike Leach (3rd season/12-13 at MSU)
Preseason prediction: 6th (SEC West)
Record: 1-0 (last game: 49-23 win vs. Memphis)
Schemes
• Offense: Air Raid
• Defense: 3-3-5
Ranks (NCAA; through Sept. 4)
Total offense: 21st (547.0 YPG)
Scoring offense: 22nd (49.0 PPG)
Total defense: 43rd (294.0 YPG)
Scoring defense: T-70th (23.0 PPG)
All-time series: First meeting
Current Odds: MSU -10, O/U 61.5
WHAT WE KNOW
