Arizona making a strong case for in-state OL Caleb Lomu to stay home

Since arriving on campus in Tucson, head coach Jedd Fisch has made it a priority to try and keep the most talented players from Arizona home. The trend for many years has been for those prospects to leave the state for Power Five programs in other parts of the country.

The Wildcats have started to have more success with it, and the plan is to continue building on that momentum as the program turns its attention from the 2022 class to the 2023 group.

One junior who Arizona's staff quickly identified as one of its early priority targets is Gilbert-Highland offensive lineman Caleb Lomu. The Wildcats offered the three-star lineman back in September, but the staff has been recruiting him much longer than that.

Lomu was on campus during the season for a visit, and he returned for an unofficial visit with the Wildcats back in January.

The 6-foot-5 lineman has continued to see his stock rise as of late, and now he has opportunities to play college football at many programs across the region and some in other parts of the country as well.

Lomu now has several options on the table, and he continues to enjoy the process heading into the spring.

“It’s been amazing,” Lomu said of his recruitment heading into the spring. “I got a lot of good options, so I’m excited to take some visits. The offseason has been pretty good. I got a new trainer, and I’m just working with him. It’s really awesome working with a few other dudes from Arizona and just excited about this offseason, and I can’t wait to go see some schools.”