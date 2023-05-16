Arizona signs 2023 Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas
Tuesday morning, Arizona landed another recruit for the 2023 class in Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas according to reports by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Krivas stands at 7-foot-2, 256 pounds and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan.
“Motiejus is an outstanding player and person,” Lloyd said, “and we are excited to have he and his family join our program. His is a skilled front court player with great touch around the basket, strong passing ability and can make an impact at the rim on the defensive end. Coming from Zalgiris II in Lithuania, one of the top youth clubs in Europe, he has been part of their elite development program and helped them win at the highest level.”
This just commitment isn't your average addition. Krivas is regarded as one of the top international prospects according to Givony.
"Their desire to have me on the team stood out the most," said Krivas during an interview with Givony. "I felt that they really want me, and I think their style of play suits me the best."
Arizona seems to have found its replacement in Krivas for star forward Azuolas Tubelis, who entered his name into the NBA Draft and doesn't seem like he will be returning to the Wildcats' program.
Krivas has been playing for Zalgiris 2 this past season averaging 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. Zalgiris is the same team that former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa played for as well.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)