Tuesday morning, Arizona landed another recruit for the 2023 class in Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas according to reports by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Krivas stands at 7-foot-2, 256 pounds and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

“Motiejus is an outstanding player and person,” Lloyd said, “and we are excited to have he and his family join our program. His is a skilled front court player with great touch around the basket, strong passing ability and can make an impact at the rim on the defensive end. Coming from Zalgiris II in Lithuania, one of the top youth clubs in Europe, he has been part of their elite development program and helped them win at the highest level.”