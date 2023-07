Arizona baseball landed another transfer Tuesday afternoon with former Boston College catcher Adonys Guzman announcing his commitment to the Wildcats, per his Twitter .

With the addition of Guzman, the UA will bring in another Eagle to its program after hiring former BC pitching coach Kevin Vance in June, which could help the chemistry and familiarity between the pitching staff and catchers with Vance and Guzman already in the same system last season.

Guzman, in his freshman season at BC was a force on the defensive end, recording nine assists on 116 putouts, along with a .992 fielding percentage. The Brunswick School alumnus also started 12 games in the lineup for the Eagles, piling eight hits and five RBIs.