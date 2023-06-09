After sneaking into the postseason thanks to a deep run in the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona was eliminated quickly in the Fayetteville Regional going 0-2 with losses to TCU and Santa Clara while giving up 21 runs in those games. After the season, the Wildcats started making changes to their coaching staff as pitching coach Dave Lawn was let go after the team posted an ERA of 7.42 on the year.

“We are fine and the program is fine. We are going to do a lot of work. Obviously, when you don’t get to where you want to get, which is Omaha and winning national championships, you are always searching for what you need," said Hale on the state of the program. "We will search the portal high and low, and we will reevaluate our coaching. That’s my job. I am the leader of this staff and I have to decide and make tough decisions. We have to get better in all areas. The portal is open, and we have already been very active in it and see how that goes.”

Arizona's search for a new pitching coach didn't take long as Chip Hale has hired Kevin Vance as the Wildcats' new pitching coach and recruiting coordinator according to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.