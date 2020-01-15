Arizona has not been afraid to dip into the international basketball pool for players and Wednesday night the latest prospect from outside the United State announced his decision to commit to Sean Miller's program as Canadian wing Ben Mathurin picked the Wildcats over Baylor.

Mathurin is a prospect who has played in the US at different events both with his Brookwood Elite travel squad team on the adidas circuit and most recently with his squad from the NBA Academy Latin America from Mexico during a trip to Las Vegas for a tournament against high school teams from across the country.

The four-star prospect from Montreal is someone Arizona has put plenty of effort into recruiting over the last several months that led up to an official visit to Tucson in the fall.

Mathurin fits into what the Wildcats have consistently looked for on the wing under Miller. At 6-foot-5 he has good length and is a strong defender with an improving offensive game.

The four-star recruit becomes just the second prospect to give the Wildcats his pledge in the class joining fall signee Dalen Terry, a versatile four-star guard from Phoenix. Georgetown transfer point guard James Akinjo also recently joined the program and he will be part of the group as well since he won't be eligible to play until next season.

Mathurin visited both Arizona and Baylor in the fall before making his decision to pick the Wildcats Wednesday night.

Read what Mathurin had to say about his decision here as he gives his thoughts on how Miller and the coaching staff played a part in his final choice.