“They have a great coaching staff and I feel like Coach (Jack) Murphy knows what he is doing,” Mathurin said about his college decision. “The players are doing a great job and I feel like there is a lot of freshmen in the starting five so that would be a good idea for me there with playing time.”

The recruiting process of Benedict Mathurin came to a close on Wednesday evening. A four-star forward that calls Montreal, Quebec, as home, committed to Arizona and will move into the 2020 class.

Mathurin chose Arizona over Baylor, programs that he recently took an official visit to in November. He is a 6-foot-5 small forward that attends the NBA Academy Latin America based in Mexico City, Mexico. He ran with the Brookwood Elite program on the adidas circuit last summer.

Graced with long arms, quality athleticism and plenty of two-way versatility, Mathurin should make for an immediate impact in college. “He is a versatile, bigger guard, winner mentality, tough and a good teammate,” his travel coach, Nelson Osse, said in describing Mathurin’s game. “He hasn’t reached his full potential yet.”

Mathurin becomes the second member of Arizona’s 2020 class. Earlier this fall, the Wildcats signed top-35 guard Dalen Terry. The two should see early playing time next year alongside Jordan Brown who is sitting out this winter due to transfer restrictions. The Wildcats are expected to add at least two more to its 2020-2021 roster.