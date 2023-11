After edging out Colorado 34-31 in Boulder, the Wildcats jumped up four spots to No. 17. It is the highest CFP ranking for the Wildcats since 2014 and the 7th-highest they have been all-time.

The last and only other time the UA was ranked in the CFP top 25 in multiple weeks was 2014, when it was placed in all seven weeks of the rankings.

The No. 17 Wildcats will look to rise up the rankings again as they prepare to take on No. 22 Utah (7-3, 4-3) on Saturday afternoon (Senior Day).