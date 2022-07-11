Arizona center Dylan Anderson making progress this off-season

The Wildcats bring in an abundance of new talent by signing Anderson, who is a 7-foot, 215-pound four-star recruit. The Arizona native illustrated his dominance in the paint, averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game, earning his second Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year award. He was the first to commit to Lloyd.

“A lot of energy I’m looking to bring, a point scorer if you need me,” noted Anderson. “I play defense, that's what I'm looking forward to.”

Lloyd has been noted as being a notorious international recruiter but has also done exceptional work signing in-state talent as well. Assistant coach TJ Benson, who initially coached and recruited for Gonzaga, had known Anderson for many years before he committed. They attended his games dating back to 10th grade and created chemistry right from the get-go.

Benson was a crucial factor in the process, playing for Anderson’s high school head coach and becoming a mentor to the young center, helping lead Anderson to officially commit a day after Lloyd left Gonzaga and was named the head coach of the Wildcats.



