During the 90's when Arizona was known for its "Desert Swarm," defense under the program's all-time wins leader in legendary coach Dick Tomey. One of the key parts to that era of football was Duane Akina, who spent much of that decade with the Wildcats in various coaching positions. Now, coach Jedd Fisch has brought Akina back to the desert as a defensive assistant with hope of him being able to coach throughout the season with a new NCAA rule on the horizon.



"Since our last press conference, I believe we signed a five-star coach. Coach Duane Akina will join us as senior defensive analyst," Fisch said during his press conference. "He's coached three Thorpe award winners, six Thorpe award finalists, 41 defensive backs, who have played in the NFL, seven Pro Bowlers and has been a defensive coordinator for nine years and an offensive coordinator for four. Coach Akina is now on our staff and we will also continue our search for a corners coach."