Arizona was selected No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 ranking, the CFP committee announced Tuesday afternoon.

This marks the first time the Wildcats have been selected in the CFP top 25 rankings since being ranked No. 22 in Week 9 of the 2017 season.

The Wildcats are one of three FBS teams to beat three ranked teams this season.

Arizona also made the CFP rankings in 2014, and earned its highest ranking at No. 7 behind redshirt freshman quarterback Anu Solomon. Solomon would help take the Wildcats to a 10-4 record which included a Pac-12 championship blowout loss to Oregon and a 38-30 loss to Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl

UA (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12), led by redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita will take on Colorado this Saturday in Boulder.