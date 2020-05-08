Amid all the hustle and bustle of a busy offseason for Arizona a somewhat forgotten man for the bigger picture of next season has been Nevada transfer Jordan Brown. The former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American didn't have the type of freshman season that was expected of a prospect of his level, and ultimately he decided to leave Nevada after one season eventually landing with the Wildcats.

The California native practiced with the team last season but was not allowed to take part in games due to NCAA transfer rules that required him to sit out. He will be eligible to play for Sean Miller's team this season, and the UA head coach has certainly set a high bar for what he expects from Brown in his first season on the floor in Tucson.

"He was one of our team's best players in practice," Miller said in a video recorded interview with UA play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries. "I think what he brings to the table is just an innate physical play and rebounding. I do think that he'll be a double-figure scorer for us and we're thrilled to have Jordan.

"He's a quiet warrior. He doesn't say a whole lot, but he plays very, very hard. I would say that if you polled last year's team, each of them would have Jordan in the top three on our team in hardest playing guys in our program."

Brown averaged just three points to go with 2.1 rebounds during his one season with the Wolfpack, but the 6-foot-11 big man was part of a team that featured several veteran players meaning he had to work his way into playing time despite being the team's highest-rated recruit.

Miller is going to rely on his eyes more than the stats when he thinks about what Brown will be capable of at Arizona as he finally gets to step on the court for the Wildcats this season.

"Number one, Jordan Brown was a McDonald's All-American," he said. "You know, they don't give that to you. You have to earn that. I watched him try out for the under-19 Team USA team in Colorado Springs, in which he played against the best players in our country and did a great job over four days.

"Watching him at Nevada he was on just a team that was loaded with experience. So his role in his one and only year at Nevada wasn't as great, but you could still see that his ability to rebound and play hard and score in the low post is something that he'll do well."

Miller has now been able to see Brown go through practice for an entire season and he believes the players the UA big man had to go against over the last year have only helped him improve his skill set and prepare him for a big role on next season's team.

"He practiced with us every day," Miller said. "Think about who is in our practices this past year. You had Ira Lee and Chase Jeter, Zeke Nnaji, you had Stone Gettings, Christian Koloko. So I really feel that no matter what Jordan did, good or bad, in our practices we could really take what he did well to the bank because the competition was very good every day."

The Wildcats could still add some more pieces to the front court for next season's team, but Brown figures to be a big part of the rotation up front and will be in competition for a starting job this year.