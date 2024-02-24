Arizona announces spring practice schedule
New Arizona head coach Brent Brennan will get his team out on the field for the first time beginning March 26. That is when the Wildcats will open spring practice kicking off the official start of the new era for the Wildcats.
Arizona returns several starters on both sides of the highlighted by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who played a part in the team's run to the Alamo Bowl last season.
Brennan is stepping in to replace Jedd Fisch, who departed for Washington after the season.
All 15 spring practices will be open to the public, and the schedule will culminate with the Red and Blue Spring Game April 27 inside Arizona Stadium. It will kick off at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available beginning March 25 and will cost $10.
The Wildcats will practice 15 times over five weeks with practice scheduled to be held ever Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over that span.
Exact practice times for the other 14 practices will be released at a later date.
Arizona will open its 2024 season at home Aug. 31 against New Mexico.
Arizona spring practice schedule dates
(all practices open to the public)
Practice #1 - March 26
Practice #2 - March 28
Practice #3 - March 30
Practice #4 - April 2
Practice #5 - April 4
Practice #6 - April 6
Practice #7 - April 9
Practice #8 - April 11
Practice #9 - April 13
Practice #10 - April 16
Practice #11 - April 18
Practice #12 - April 20
Practice #13 - April 23
Practice #14 - April 25
Red and Blue Spring game - April 27 (6 p.m. MST)
