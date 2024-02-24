New Arizona head coach Brent Brennan will get his team out on the field for the first time beginning March 26. That is when the Wildcats will open spring practice kicking off the official start of the new era for the Wildcats.

Arizona returns several starters on both sides of the highlighted by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who played a part in the team's run to the Alamo Bowl last season.

Brennan is stepping in to replace Jedd Fisch, who departed for Washington after the season.