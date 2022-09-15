News More News
Arizona announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Arizona's first true road game won't take place until Dec. 1 when the Wildcats make the trip to Utah. (Rick Bowmer | Associated Press)
The 2022-23 schedule for the Arizona men's basketball team was announced Thursday afternoon coinciding with the release of the full Pac-12 schedule.

The Wildcats open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Nicholls State, followed by two more home games against Southern University on Nov. 11 and Utah Tech on Nov. 17.

Arizona then heads to Hawaii for the Maui invitational that it will open Nov. 21 against Cincinnati. The Wildcats will play then either Ohio State or San Diego State in the three-game event.

Pac-12 play opens up against Utah on Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City, followed by the first conference game at home against Cal on Dec. 4 with the conference returning to its 20-game league schedule that will continue after the holidays.

After hosting Cal, Arizona will then head to Las Vegas to face Indiana on Dec. 10 in another key December nonconference matchup. Then, UA will host Tennessee in the return game after last year's battle in Knoxville.

The Wildcats will play at Arizona State on Dec. 31 to begin the final stretch of 18 conference games. UA's return game against the Sun Devils will take place on Feb. 25.

The conference schedule also includes road games against Washington and Washington State in late January and home matchups versus Oregon and Oregon State in the first week of February.

Arizona concludes the regular season on the road against USC on March 2 and UCLA on March 4 with the Pac-12 Tournament set to begin on March 8.

The Wildcats will pay 18 of their 31 games during the regular season at home including eight of the first 13 games this year.

Arizona will make its debut in front of fans Sept. 30 for the annual Red-Blue Game followed by an exhibition a month later on Nov. 1 against Western Oregon.

ARIZONA 2022-23 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Red-Blue Game (Sept. 30) | 7:30 p.m. MST

Exhibition vs. Western Oregon (Nov. 1)

(Home games in bold)

NOVEMBER

7 – vs. Nicholls State

11 – vs. Southern University

17 – vs. Utah Tech

21 – vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational) | 9:30 p.m. MST

22 – vs. Ohio State or San Diego State (Maui Invitational)

23 – vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)

DECEMBER

1 – at Utah

4 – vs. Cal

10 – vs. Indiana (Las Vegas Clash) | 5:30 p.m. MST

13 – vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

17 – vs. Tennessee

20 – vs. Montana State

22 – vs. Morgan State

31 – at Arizona State

JANUARY

5 – vs. Washington

7 – vs. Washington State

12 – at Oregon State

14 – at Oregon

19 – vs. USC

21 – vs. UCLA

26 – at Washington State

28 – at Washington

FEBRUARY

2 – vs. Oregon

4 – vs. Oregon State

9 – at Cal

11 – at Stanford

16 – vs. Utah

18 – vs. Colorado

25 – vs. Arizona State

MARCH

2 – at USC

4 – at UCLA

{{ article.author_name }}