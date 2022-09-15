The 2022-23 schedule for the Arizona men's basketball team was announced Thursday afternoon coinciding with the release of the full Pac-12 schedule.

The Wildcats open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Nicholls State, followed by two more home games against Southern University on Nov. 11 and Utah Tech on Nov. 17.

Arizona then heads to Hawaii for the Maui invitational that it will open Nov. 21 against Cincinnati. The Wildcats will play then either Ohio State or San Diego State in the three-game event.

Pac-12 play opens up against Utah on Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City, followed by the first conference game at home against Cal on Dec. 4 with the conference returning to its 20-game league schedule that will continue after the holidays.

After hosting Cal, Arizona will then head to Las Vegas to face Indiana on Dec. 10 in another key December nonconference matchup. Then, UA will host Tennessee in the return game after last year's battle in Knoxville.