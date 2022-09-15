Arizona announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
The 2022-23 schedule for the Arizona men's basketball team was announced Thursday afternoon coinciding with the release of the full Pac-12 schedule.
The Wildcats open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Nicholls State, followed by two more home games against Southern University on Nov. 11 and Utah Tech on Nov. 17.
Arizona then heads to Hawaii for the Maui invitational that it will open Nov. 21 against Cincinnati. The Wildcats will play then either Ohio State or San Diego State in the three-game event.
Pac-12 play opens up against Utah on Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City, followed by the first conference game at home against Cal on Dec. 4 with the conference returning to its 20-game league schedule that will continue after the holidays.
After hosting Cal, Arizona will then head to Las Vegas to face Indiana on Dec. 10 in another key December nonconference matchup. Then, UA will host Tennessee in the return game after last year's battle in Knoxville.
The Wildcats will play at Arizona State on Dec. 31 to begin the final stretch of 18 conference games. UA's return game against the Sun Devils will take place on Feb. 25.
The conference schedule also includes road games against Washington and Washington State in late January and home matchups versus Oregon and Oregon State in the first week of February.
Arizona concludes the regular season on the road against USC on March 2 and UCLA on March 4 with the Pac-12 Tournament set to begin on March 8.
The Wildcats will pay 18 of their 31 games during the regular season at home including eight of the first 13 games this year.
Arizona will make its debut in front of fans Sept. 30 for the annual Red-Blue Game followed by an exhibition a month later on Nov. 1 against Western Oregon.
ARIZONA 2022-23 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
• Red-Blue Game (Sept. 30) | 7:30 p.m. MST
• Exhibition vs. Western Oregon (Nov. 1)
(Home games in bold)
NOVEMBER
7 – vs. Nicholls State
11 – vs. Southern University
17 – vs. Utah Tech
21 – vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational) | 9:30 p.m. MST
22 – vs. Ohio State or San Diego State (Maui Invitational)
23 – vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)
DECEMBER
1 – at Utah
4 – vs. Cal
10 – vs. Indiana (Las Vegas Clash) | 5:30 p.m. MST
13 – vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
17 – vs. Tennessee
20 – vs. Montana State
22 – vs. Morgan State
31 – at Arizona State
JANUARY
5 – vs. Washington
7 – vs. Washington State
12 – at Oregon State
14 – at Oregon
19 – vs. USC
21 – vs. UCLA
26 – at Washington State
28 – at Washington
FEBRUARY
2 – vs. Oregon
4 – vs. Oregon State
9 – at Cal
11 – at Stanford
16 – vs. Utah
18 – vs. Colorado
25 – vs. Arizona State
MARCH
2 – at USC
4 – at UCLA
