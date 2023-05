Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin starting safety Kamo'i Latu have agreed to a settlement in a civil lawsuit that stems from sexual assault allegations that date back to Oct. 27, 2018 while they both were in high school at St. Louis High School in Honolulu.

The lawsuit was filed back in December of 2021 by the woman, who claimed that de Laura and Latu raped her after the ILH championship game. The two players were charged with second-degree sexual assault and pleaded guilty. Due to the fact that all parties in the case were minors and the case was handled by the juvenile court.