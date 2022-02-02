Arizona adds two key walk-on players ahead of National Signing Day

Under Jedd Fisch, Arizona has made a habit of earning walk-on commitments from recruits with scholarship opportunities at other schools. Last year players such as Ammon Allen and Dorian Singer join the Wildcats as walk-on players despite having scholarships on the table from other programs.

Singer earned a scholarship from Arizona last month after a productive freshman season.

Tuesday, UA added a pair of preferred walk-on players who hope to be the next in line to earn a scholarship in the future. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika and Peoria-Liberty safety Jax Stam have announced their decisions to join the Wildcats with both turning down the chance to play on scholarship at other schools in the process.

Kongaika is rated as a three-star recruit, and he held early offers from UCLA, Colorado State and Utah State. Eastern Washington and UC Davis both offered him in recent days.

He will now suit up for the Wildcats instead, giving UA another key addition to its defensive line for the 2022 class. Kongaika lined up alongside UA defensive end signee Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei at Mater Dei and proved to be an impressive playmaker on the interior for the Southern California powerhouse program.

Kongaika collected 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack during his senior season at Mater Dei, which finished the year undefeated. He also served as a captain for the team and finished as an all-Trinity League selection once again in 2021.

The defensive lineman did not have a chance to visit Arizona before making his decision, but Stam is someone who is plenty familiar with the Wildcats. He visited campus during the season for a game allowing him to get to know the program while deciding on his future.

The 5-foot-11 safety was offered by New Mexico and Army early in the process, and there were other schools that were in pursuit as well.

Rather than take a scholarship opportunity at either of those programs, the in-state prospect will now call Tucson his home.

Stam has been a highly-productive player during his time at Liberty High School, and the 2021 season was the third one in which he collected at least 100 tackles. He finished his senior season with a career-best 107 tackles to go with 8.5 tackles for loss to go with two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups.

The regular signing period begins Wednesday, and Arizona has one scholarship spot remaining in the class. Fisch said Friday that UA planned to make one more scholarship addition in the 2022 class.