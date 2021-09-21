Arizona adds New Mexico to 2024 nonconference schedule

Arizona has continued to add to its future schedule in recent weeks, and the latest update was announced Tuesday afternoon. New Mexico will be making its first trip to Tucson since 2007 after the two programs announced a matchup set for the 2024 season. The Wildcats and Lobos last played in the 2015 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, but they have not met during the regular season since 2008.

Overall, the two teams have only faced each other three times since 2000 though the programs have met 67 times in their histories.

Arizona took home a victory in the last meeting defeating the Lobos 45-37 in the New Mexico Bowl. However, UNM holds the advantage in the last three games having won both meetings in 2007 and 2008.

The addition of New Mexico to the schedule for the 2024 season gives the Wildcats three nonconference matchups for that year. The two teams will open up the season Aug. 31 before the Wildcats host NAU the following weekend. UA's current lone road game for the 2024 season is set to take place in Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State.

If the Pac-12 remains at a nine-game conference schedule the Wildcats have their entire nonconference slate set for the next four seasons after Tuesday's announcement. UA has already scheduled three opponents for each of the upcoming seasons through 2025.

The Wildcats are currently set to play San Diego State, Mississippi State (twice), North Dakota State, UTEP, NAU (twice), Kansas State (twice) and Weber State in addition to UNM over that span.

The Wildcats recently announced an agreement for a home-and-home series with Hawaii that will have the Wildcats opening up the 2025 season at home against the Rainbow Warriors.

Arizona is off to an 0-3 start this season after dropping nonconference games to BYU, San Diego State and NAU. Pac-12 play is set to begin this weekend for the Wildcats as they head up to Eugene to face No. 3 Oregon.