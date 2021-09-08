Schedule news: 2025 season opener against Hawaii moving to Arizona

Arizona announced a pair of scheduling news items Wednesday involving future opponent Hawaii. The Wildcats had been scheduled to visit Honolulu to take on the Rainbow Warriors to open the 2025 season, but that game will now take place in Tucson. The date (Aug. 30) will remain the same, but instead of traveling to Hawaii the Wildcats will now begin their 2025 campaign at home.

UA will now have three home games to open the 2025 season with Weber State (Sept. 6) and Kansas State (Sept. 13) also set to make the trek to Tucson that year.

The two teams have met six times with Arizona currently holding a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series. Hawaii's lone win in the series came in the last meeting back in 2019 when the Wildcats dropped their road game in Honolulu, 45-38.

In addition to announcing that the 2025 matchup would be moving sites, the two programs announced the addition of a game in Hawaii on Aug. 30, 2029 that will serve as a makeup game for a cancelled contest in 2020.

The two teams had been scheduled to open last season with a meeting Aug. 29 in Tucson, but when the season was delayed and shorted to include only conference opponents the game was forced to be canceled.

UA will have the opportunity to use an extra bye week or schedule a 13th game in the 2029 season when it visits Hawaii.

The only other nonconference game on the schedule for the Wildcats in the 2029 season is currently a matchup against Virginia Tech set for Sept. 8 in Tucson leaving the team with one more opening on the schedule that season.

Arizona opened up the Jedd Fisch era Saturday night with a 24-16 loss to BYU in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The Wildcats will face San Diego State this Saturday in the team's home opener followed by another home game against Northern Arizona the following Saturday to wrap up nonconference play.

UA will visit SDSU to open the 2022 season followed by home games against Mississippi State and North Dakota State.