Arizona will be adding former San Jose State coach Joe Seumalo as it next defensive line coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Seumalo has previously been the Spartan's defensive line coach for the past six seasons. He has helped SJSU become a to-35 rush defense nationally for three out of the last four years.

In the past four seasons, Seumalo has coached two Mountain West Conference Player of the Year winners, Viliami Fehoko and Cade Hall.

Seumalo has a total of 22 years of defensive line coaching experience.