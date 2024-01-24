Arizona adds former SJSU coach Joe Seumalo as next D-line coach
Arizona will be adding former San Jose State coach Joe Seumalo as it next defensive line coach, the program announced Wednesday.
Seumalo has previously been the Spartan's defensive line coach for the past six seasons. He has helped SJSU become a to-35 rush defense nationally for three out of the last four years.
In the past four seasons, Seumalo has coached two Mountain West Conference Player of the Year winners, Viliami Fehoko and Cade Hall.
Seumalo has a total of 22 years of defensive line coaching experience.
The new Arizona assistant was a former defensive lineman at the University of Hawaii, before playing in the CFL for three franchises.
Seumalo will bring wealth of experience along with Polynesian ties to the Wildcats' defensive line in 2024.
Arizona made several announcements regarding Brent Brennan's first staff in Tucson including the return of Duane Akina as defensive coordinator. Former defensive analyst Brett Arce is also staying on staff
