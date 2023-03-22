Honolulu-Kamehameha School linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo visited Tucson over the weekend, and it pushed him to pull the trigger on a commitment to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect is the fourth recruit to give the program his pledge in the 2024 class and the second versatile defensive prospect to join the group.

Since coming in as head coach Jedd Fisch has prioritized recruiting in Hawaii. That has grown since the arrivals of defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen , outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and recruiting director Josh Omura . The Wildcats' Hawaiian connections run deep now, and the latest recruit from the state announced his commitment to the program Wednesday evening.

Arizona offered Caravallo early in the winter and has been building a relationship with the three-star prospect since that time.

Caravallo could end up as a defensive end at the next level but he has played linebacker this spring with his LoPro seven-on-seven team at various mainland events.

He will add more size and depth to the linebacker spot for the Wildcats as Nansen continues to build his defense at UA.

Caravallo joins versatile linebacker/safety Kingston Lopa as the second defensive prospect to give Arizona his commitment in the current cycle. In-state receiver Brandon Phelps and Long Beach, California running back Jordan Washington round out the group.

Three of the four current Arizona commitments check in at 6-foot-3 or taller.

Caravallo, who also holds offers from Hawaii and Idaho, is the third-ranked prospect in his home state according to the Rivals rankings. His commitment pushes UA to the 29th spot in the Rivals overall team recruiting rankings, and the Wildcats now have the third-ranked class in the Pac-12 for 2024.