Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes announces return to the program

Now, the Wildcats have gotten back their third player back out of the portal in defensive back Treydan Stukes, who announced his decision to return on Twitter (X) Tuesday afternoon.

At the start of the transfer portal opening, Arizona saw 30 players enter and over time two have returned to the program in defensive backs Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson, who were key starters in the secondary.

Last season with Arizona, Stukes started off the year playing the nickel position and the second cornerback slot when needed. However, against Utah he suffered a season ending injury with to his knee.

In just four games played, Stukes was able to collect 18 tackles and come up with an interception. In all, he has made 154 total tackles, 100 solo tackles and 12 tackles for loss while breaking up 23 passes and snagging three interceptions.

Out of the players that entered the portal, Arizona has been thus far able to retain three key players out of the secondary with a total of eight that entered from that unit of the roster.

As the Wildcats finalize their defensive staff and add to the roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if more players that entered the portal return to the program with the changes that have been made.