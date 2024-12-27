WATCH: Arizona QB Braedyn Locke film

Arizona has added Wisconsin transfer quarterback Braeydn Locke to its 2025 roster. While with the Badgers, Locke played in 16 games where he threw for 2,713 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Above some highlights of two games where he had success against Big Ten opponents.

