Published Dec 27, 2024
WATCH: Arizona QB Braedyn Locke film
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona has added Wisconsin transfer quarterback Braeydn Locke to its 2025 roster. While with the Badgers, Locke played in 16 games where he threw for 2,713 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Above some highlights of two games where he had success against Big Ten opponents.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)