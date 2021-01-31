Tyler Martin committed to Michigan back in September but is now back on the market. The Rivals250 linebacker out Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols unsurprisingly chose the Wolverines because of his strong relationship with their former defensive coordinator Don Brown. Now Martin is looking at his other options.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

On his plan now that he is no longer committed- “The biggest thing for me is I don't want to leave any stone unturned," Martin said. "I'm definitely keeping all my options open. Some of the places that I've been in contact with recently are Arizona, Nebraska, and the University of Virginia. There are few other school from the west coast and Big Ten.” Arizona- “I honestly don't know much about Arizona," he said. "I talked with coach Brown yesterday but really don't know a lot about the school. I've never been to the west coast so it's definitely something that I'm looking forward to. I'm probably going to schedule a virtual visit with them in the near future.”

Nebraska- “I’ve been talking with them a little bit," said Martin. "Coach Dawson, their outside linebackers coach, I've known him for a little while now and he actually knows my parents as well. He's also from Massachusetts and played at UMass. There's definitely a pretty good connection there. I've also been talking to their inside linebacker coach, Barrett Ruud too. Going forward that's definitely a school that I'd be interested in.”

Virginia- “I have a really strong relationship with the staff," he said. "It's been nice to sort of get back in contact with them and start reevaluating my options. That's a school that I've always been really close to, in terms of relationships. Coach Hunter, the inside linebackers coach, and coach Tujague, my area recruiter, are really great guys and I'm really excited to be able to talk with them again, move forward with our relationship, and try to get back to like where we were before I committed.”

RIVALS' REACTION...