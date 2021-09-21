2022 recruiting: Utah-based OLB Harrison Taggart cuts list down to 5

High three-star outside linebacker Harrison Taggart released his top five Monday evening on social media fresh off an official visit to Oregon. The Utah-based recruit already used his first official visit on a trip to Arizona over the summer. Both programs made the cut for Taggart, who also included USC, UCLA and Utah making for a top five that consists of all Pac-12 programs.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker enjoyed his trip to Tucson that was part of a busy summer of visits for the fifth-ranked prospect in Utah. Both LA schools, Utah, Utah State and Oregon all had him on campus for unofficial visits during that time as well.

Arizona getting Taggart to campus for an official visit certainly helped the Wildcats stand out among the group.

"It’s a big brotherhood down in Arizona and it’s only getting stronger," Taggart told GOAZCATS.com after the trip. "Arizona set the bar high. Fisch does a very good job of making us feel at home."

Taggart collected 140 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a junior, and he has already racked up 38 tackles and seven tackles for loss to go with 1 1/2 sacks partway through his senior season at Corner Canyon High School.

Northwestern, Louisville, Virginia, Cal, Washington State, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Boston College are some of the programs that offered but Taggart decided to trim from his list Monday.

The three-star prospect had hope to have a decision made by the start of his senior season, but he has been adamant that making the right choice is more important than making a quick decision.

"I hope to commit before season, but I am also going to be smart and take my time to weigh all my options and decide where is best for me," he previously said.

Taggart is one of the top remaining high-priority targets for the Wildcats. UA has already focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 recruiting cycle leading to a recent surge for the team. The program's last two commitments have come from four-star defensive players Tyler Martin and Sterling Lane.

Should he commit to Arizona the plan for Taggart would be to play the VIPER role in coordinator Don Brown's defense allowing the versatile linebacker to play a hybrid role at the next level.

Arizona currently has the 36th-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings and is fourth among Pac-12 programs just behind USC. Oregon and Stanford lead the way in the conference rankings.