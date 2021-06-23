Arizona visit 'set the bar high' for 2022 Utah-based OLB Harrison Taggart

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon linebacker Harrison Taggart is one of the top prospects from his state. Over the weekend he decided to make the trek to Tucson for a much-anticipated official visit to see Arizona up close. Taggart was offered by Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats early in the process, so the high three-star prospect had been looking forward to his opportunity to meet the coaches and see the campus in person.

It was the first official visit of the process for Taggart, who is currently ranked as the fourth-best recruit in Utah by Rivals.com.

"Finally meeting the coaches in person was amazing," he said. "I’ve waited for that moment since January. They give off a lot of energy and a really positive vibe, which I love."