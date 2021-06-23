Arizona visit 'set the bar high' for 2022 Utah-based OLB Harrison Taggart
Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon linebacker Harrison Taggart is one of the top prospects from his state. Over the weekend he decided to make the trek to Tucson for a much-anticipated official visit to see Arizona up close. Taggart was offered by Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats early in the process, so the high three-star prospect had been looking forward to his opportunity to meet the coaches and see the campus in person.
It was the first official visit of the process for Taggart, who is currently ranked as the fourth-best recruit in Utah by Rivals.com.
"Finally meeting the coaches in person was amazing," he said. "I’ve waited for that moment since January. They give off a lot of energy and a really positive vibe, which I love."
Since it was the first official visit of the process for Taggart there was a lot to learn. The extended dead period prevented programs from hosting official visits in the spring, so the Utah-based linebacker was experiencing things for the first time during his trip to Arizona.
Up until the weekend his communication with the UA coaching staff came over the phone or computer as coaches adapted to a different way of doing things without any in-person evaluation and recruiting time.
"Getting out to Arizona I got a feel for the environment and culture the coaches are building and also meet the players, which I thought was very helpful." Taggart said.
Along with him on the visit to Arizona was one of his teammates and friends, Cody Hagen, who also happens to be one of the other top prospects from Utah. The Wildcats have already hosted a few groups of teammates for official visits this month and it was certainly a positive experience for Taggart to have Hagen on the trip with him.
