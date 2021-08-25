Arizona has hit a transition point in the recruiting cycle. The season is about to begin and many recruits are already getting back to work with their current teams. The end of the summer tends to bring new commitments, and Arizona certainly made a splash during the month of August picking up its two highest-rated commits, four-star prospects Keyan Burnett and Sterling Lane.

Head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have been able to land 15 commitments so far for the 2022 class, but there is more work to be done. Arizona currently has the 37th-ranked class in the Rivals.com rankings, yet there are more spots to fill before the early signing period begins in December.

The season will present opportunities for more prospects to see the team in person, and success on the field will only help Fisch and his staff as they try to close out the cycle with a strong showing.

Here is a rundown of five prospects to watch closely as the next phase of the recruiting cycle gets set to begin after the August dead period.

