A few of Arizona's current commits took advantage of an opportunity to see their future team in action over the weekend. Among the crowd at the Wildcats' open scrimmage Saturday night was the program's top-rated commit Keyan Burnett.

The four-star tight end made the trek from California along with his dad, Chester, who is an Arizona alum in what was his first opportunity to see the Wildcats play in person.

Head coach Jedd Fisch estimates about 8,000 students and fans were in attendance for Saturday's open scrimmage, which was the last opportunity for the public to see the team until its season opener Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU.

Fisch took some time to energize the students during halftime of the team's Red-Blue scrimmage, and overall there was a high level of excitement surrounding the event.

Burnett, who was once committed to USC before flipping his pledge to UA, noticed all of it during his time watching the scrimmage.

"I absolutely loved the entire vibe," he said. "I thought the energy was through the roof and I think coach Fisch is doing a great job of getting the fans and students involved."