GOAZCATS - 2022 in-state big man Dylan Anderson is Tommy Lloyd's first commit at UA

Tommy Lloyd has opened up his career as Arizona's new head coach by nabbing a coveted recruit away from his new rival. Arizona State legacy big man Dylan Anderson is headed down south to Tucson where he will get a chance to play for the Wildcats' new coach as the first commitment for Lloyd at UA.

Anderson, a four-star big man from Perry High School in Gilbert, announced his decision Friday morning just a day after Lloyd was introduced as Arizona's next head coach. The 2022 prospect has a relationship with Lloyd already as Gonzaga was one of the teams making a push for him prior to his announcement Friday. Arizona State, Kansas, North Carolina, Creighton and Michigan were a few of the other programs that have been in pursuit of the 7-footer.

Arizona had been one program making Anderson a priority for years after offering him as an eighth grader. He has since been able to take multiple visits to UA and had the program among the top schools he was considering for quite some time.

"It's big, I like it," he said about a previous experience visiting Arizona. "It's more spread out and makes you feel at home with all the stuff around you. It's pretty cool ... I saw the trophies."

Lloyd has yet to put together a coaching staff at Arizona, but getting off on a positive note right away on the recruiting trail certainly sends a strong message about what to expect as he takes over the program in Tucson.

A fluid big man with an ability to step out and hits shots along the perimeter, Anderson thrives in an open-court style of play that is expected to follow Lloyd to UA. He has a knack for making strong passes and is an improving player around the basket.

"He is the new-age stretch four," his father, Rob, previously told TarHeelIllustrated.com. "The focus now is on his strength, and we've got him up to 225 pounds. When he gets to the next level it's refining and putting their spin on it. We want to have him live outside the paint as well."

Lloyd had become a big part of the process in recruiting Anderson during his time at Gonzaga and that program emerged as a leader as well. The pieces lined up to allow Anderson to pick a school close to home while also having an opportunity to play for a coach he has in high regard.

"We're basically looking for the coaching staff that's going to develop him, and get him to the next level so he will get paid to play," the elder Anderson previously said. "It just comes down to the system and how it fits his game, and how he can help his team win."

Anderson is the first commitment for Arizona in the 2022 class.

