Anderson likes Arizona even with all his ASU ties
So how do you pull away a top recruit from an in-state rival that has plenty of ins already? You start early.Arizona offered 2022 big man Dylan Anderson before he started his high school career at ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news