2022 commitment: Arizona lands in-state DE/OLB Deuce Davis

Arizona has started to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail this summer, and the latest piece to join the program's 2022 class made his decision Saturday. In-state defensive end/linebacker Russell "Deuce" Davis II picked the Wildcats after taking an official visit last month.

The 6-foot-4 prospect is the second recruit from Hamilton High School in Chandler to commit to Arizona this cycle joining offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, who made his choice back in January when he became the first member of the group.

Davis had a wide array of offers with Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, Colorado State, San Diego State and East Carolina being among the programs involved with the three-star prospect.

Ultimately, Arizona was able to get him to stay home after having him on campus in June.

"It was amazing," Davis previously told ArizonaVarsity's Cody Cameron about his official trip to UA. "I had seen the campus before in Zoom calls, and it's nothing compared to seeing it in person. It's brighter, it's more lively, there were students on campus. It was just a different experience.

"You really felt like you were on a college campus versus a Zoom call it's just a computer screen."

Davis is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Russell Davis, who played for the Arizona Cardinals among other professional franchises, and he certainly has the natural ability and size to help the Wildcats in a variety of ways as part of the front seven.

He is likely to spend most of his time at outside linebacker, but his experience as a pass rusher is going to be a big part of his time at Arizona as well.

"They see me playing as a stand-up backer," he said about where he will be lining up for Don Brown and the Arizona defensive coaches. "I'll be covering the curl flex then on third down and in certain packages I'll be rushing out of the edge or the middle. It depends on how coach Brown schemes it.

"... It just depends on the game plan."

Davis is the fifth defensive prospect to commit to Arizona in the class and the third recruit to join the Wildcats for the front seven this offseason. Defensive end Jermaine Wiggins Jr. and defensive end/linebacker Tristan Monday previously committed to the Wildcats earlier in the year.