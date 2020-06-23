GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Arizona sends out a new wave of offers

2021 recruiting: Arizona sends out a new wave of offers
Arizona's coaching staff has made several new offers to begin the week with most of the new targets adding their offers on Tuesday. Here is a rundown of the newest UA targets on the recruiting board in the 2021 class.
Click here for full analysis on Arizona's newest offers.
Notable offers: Colorado, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Boise State, BYU, East Carolina, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton
Notable offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Kansas, Utah State, Fresno State
Notable offers: Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV, San Jose State, Army, Cal Poly, NAU
Notable offers: Colorado, New Mexico, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe
Notable offers: NC State, Boston College, Central Michigan, FIU
Notable offers: Washington State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina
Notable offers: Washington State, UTSA, Memphis, Nevada, Hawaii, New Mexico, Southern Miss
****
• DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
• WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)
• FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
• LIKE us on Facebook
• SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)