GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Arizona sends out a new wave of offers

 2021 recruiting: Arizona sends out a new wave of offers
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 15:06:24 -0500') }}

2021 recruiting: Arizona sends out a new wave of offers

Arizona's coaching staff has made several new offers to begin the week with most of the new targets adding their offers on Tuesday. Here is a rundown of the newest UA targets on the recruiting board in the 2021 class.

Notable offers: Colorado, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Boise State, BYU, East Carolina, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton

Notable offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Kansas, Utah State, Fresno State

Notable offers: Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV, San Jose State, Army, Cal Poly, NAU

Notable offers: Colorado, New Mexico, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe

Notable offers: NC State, Boston College, Central Michigan, FIU

Notable offers: Washington State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina

Notable offers: Washington State, UTSA, Memphis, Nevada, Hawaii, New Mexico, Southern Miss

