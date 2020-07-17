GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Illinois OL recruit Luke Eckardt flips to Arizona from NIU

Arizona's summer momentum on the recruiting trail continued Friday as the Wildcats were able to flip an offensive lineman from Northern Illinois. Richmond-Burton High School (Richmond, Illinois) standout lineman Luke Eckardt had been committed to the in-state program since April, but he decided to go back on his original decision in favor of making a move out west to play for the Wildcats in the Pac-12.

The 6-foot-6 prospect also holds offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois among others.

Eckardt is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Wildcats in the 2021 class joining California center prospect JT Hand who committed to the program back in late May. He is the third commit in as many days for Kevin Sumlin's program after the Wildcats picked up a pledge from local Tucson running back Stevie Rocker Jr. in addition to earning a commitment from 2020 junior college defensive back Isaiah Mays.

The Wildcats now have 16 commitments overall in the current class and rank 42nd overall in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. Eckardt is the sixth offensive prospect to commit to the program so far this cycle.