GOAZCATS - Zoom clips: Arizona senior forward Ira Lee discusses unique offseason

Zoom clips: Arizona senior forward Ira Lee discusses unique offseason
Arizona’s Ira Lee discusses how he has approached this unique offseason at home in California amid the limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/o2RNK4zMCq— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 19, 2020
Arizona senior power forward Ira Lee talks about the challenges of working out with a face mask as he has done this offseason back home in California pic.twitter.com/9WbJ9zgO7O— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 19, 2020
Arizona’s Ira Lee gives his thoughts on the Wildcats bringing in UA alum Jason Terry as part of Sean Miller’s coaching staff this year pic.twitter.com/RYuQ8Kta9u— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 19, 2020
Arizona power forward Ira Lee discusses what it means to him to be one of the handful of players under Sean Miller that will have played all four years of his college career with the Wildcats pic.twitter.com/dSL5Akn784— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 19, 2020
Arizona senior power forward Ira Lee has been working out with Tibet Gorener this offseason and he spoke about the incoming UA freshman during a Zoom call with the media today pic.twitter.com/z9Dzzlfaly— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) June 19, 2020
