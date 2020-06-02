Zoom clips: Arizona head coach Sean Miller (6.2.20)
Arizona head coach Sean Miller updated the status of sophomore guard Brandon Williams, who missed last season after having knee surgery, on a Zoom call with local reporters this afternoon.— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 2, 2020
Williams remains on scholarship at UA and is currently taking a summer class, Miller says. pic.twitter.com/86tQfqPpKn
Arizona’s Sean Miller discussed the recent additions of Lithuanian recruits Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis during a Zoom call with local reporters earlier this afternoon.— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 2, 2020
He said of Azuolas: “I think he gives us a lot of the same things that we came to love about Zeke Nnaji.” pic.twitter.com/Oaz5MZmtF5
Arizona head coach Sean Miller provided more comments today on his recent decision to bring former Wildcats guard Jason Terry on board as part of his coaching staff plus he talked about the benefit of having an assistant like Terry as part of the program. pic.twitter.com/h5C6LOI0X3— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 2, 2020
Arizona head coach Sean Miller updated the media on the status of Georgetown transfer guard James Akinjo today during his Zoom call with local media. The Wildcats are hopeful that Akinjo can play the entire season, but as of now he will not be eligible until the second semester. pic.twitter.com/H19P49KRGN— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) June 2, 2020
The entire video is too long for Twitter, but here is part of what Arizona head coach Sean Miller had to say today on his Zoom call with the local media when asked about how he has addressed the death of George Floyd with his players and team. pic.twitter.com/owePt93Uw3— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) June 2, 2020