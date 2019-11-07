If a five-star recruit can fly under the radar that is what Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji was doing heading into his college debut Wednesday night at McKale Center. He had not been seen since the Red-Blue Game back in September when he went without a basket although he did grab a handful of rebounds.

After that game UA head coach Sean Miller said despite what he showed in the team's preseason scrimmage the Minnesota native was going to be capable of being the Wildcats' leading scorer by the time opening night arrived. Well, 20 points later Miller was spot on in his assessment as Nnaji dazzled the crowd with his ability to make plays on both ends of the floor in what turned into an impressive debut for the freshman.

You won't find Nnaji on many mock drafts nor will you find him on the preseason lists that some of his teammates have found themselves on heading into the new year. However, it is not a stretch to believe that the 6-foot-11 versatile forward could end up as the team's most productive player this season when all is said and done.

Wednesday night he was efficient, he made good decisions and found his rhythm within the flow of the game. Nnaji's performance helped the Wildcats open up the season with a 39-point victory over the Lumberjacks and it now has people paying attention to the big man from Minnesota.

"I thought Zeke Nnaji was outstanding, and he played tonight like he plays all the time" Miller said. "We missed him against Chico State when he was injured, but you see how explosive he is and strong. As much as we love him on offense, defensively he really gives us length, quickness, size and makes us a much deeper team. So, I thought he was really good."

Miller said Nnaji reminds him of former UA star Derrick Williams because of his agility to go with his explosiveness. As the Wildcats move forward the freshman big man is going to have an opportunity to be a big part of the plan this season but he didn't make a big deal about his impressive debut.

"I'm not trying to force anything, I'm just trying to play within the offense," he said after his 20-point performance. "Tonight just happened to be my night, but give credit to my teammates because they all were looking for me."

Nnaji missed the Wildcats' exhibition game last week because of an ankle injury and while the coaching staff remained cautious about how much it used him Wednesday night there were no limitations and the freshman says he feels good about where he's at with his health.

That certainly showed during the first game of the season as he helped the Wildcats jump out to a 1-0 start. UA will be back in action Sunday evening when Illinois (1-0) makes its way to Tucson.