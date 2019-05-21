Young will play an important role for Arizona this season
Former Arizona safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was in the top five on the team's tackles list in three of his four seasons with the program. He turned a potential grayshirt season to open his tim...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news