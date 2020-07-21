WR Makai Cope still wants to take visits before decision
Makai Cope does not think he’s going to rush a decision. He wants to see schools. Make sure he has the right fit. Not feel pressured into making a commitment.“Really where my head is at is what I c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news