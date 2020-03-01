Jaelyn Brown's putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted last-place California to a 55-54 win over No. 13 Arizona on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

CJ West went to the line for Cal (11-18, 3-15 Pac-12) and missed both free throws but Brown was there for the go-ahead basket before Aari McDonald missed a 3-pointer on the other end.

Arizona (23-6, 12-6), coming off an overtime victory over No. 4 Stanford, led 52-49 when Brown was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws with 1:11 to go. She added another free throw with a half-minute left for a lead. McDonald made two at the line to grab the lead back with before Brown's winner.

The Wildcats didn't get their first lead until a McDonald bucket early in the third quarter after Cal led by as many as 14 in the second quarter. Arizona made only one of its first 15 shots, a drought that lasted through the first 14 minutes.

Jazlen Green led Cal with 17 points, making three 3-pointers. Brown had 10 points.

Cal shot only 30% but Arizona was only at 36% and made only 1 of 16 from the arc.

McDonald scored 17 points, Cate Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Dominique McBryde had 12 points.

Next up for Arizona will be the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The Wildcats will play on Friday as they earned a first-round bye.