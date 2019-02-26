Williams’ return sparks surge in confidence for Arizona
Brandon Williams’ return to the floor came at a good time for Arizona. The Wildcats were able to get back on the winning side without him after knocking off Cal last week before the standout freshm...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news