Williams hoping Arizona adds 'swag' with new OL coach
One of the key elements of Jamari Williams' decision to ultimately flip his commitment from Louisville to Arizona in the fall was his connection and appreciation for then-UA offensive line coach Jo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news