Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Williams hoping Arizona adds 'swag' with new OL coach

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

One of the key elements of Jamari Williams' decision to ultimately flip his commitment from Louisville to Arizona in the fall was his connection and appreciation for then-UA offensive line coach Jo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}