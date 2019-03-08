Every team tends to hit a rough patch at some point during a season. For some teams that can last for a while and that is what Arizona is trying to avoid this week. The Wildcats dropped a midweek game to Michigan State Tuesday night in a loss that featured six errors by the Wildcats.

It was the third straight game UA had at least four errors in what has become a trend for Jay Johnson's 8-5 squad. The UA head coach preached positivity and getting in the right mindset after Tuesday's game. The Wildcats will welcome the College of Charleston into own this weekend for a three-game series set to begin Friday night.

As his team prepares for its next challenge positivity and finding the right frame of mind to be productive is still at the forefront of what Johnson has his team working on this week as he has suddenly become equal parts life coach and baseball coach.

"I think it's how you carry yourself and your actions and the attitude that we're all in this together," Johnson said Thursday about how he gets the positive message across to his players heading into Friday night's game. "Like I said the other night, this is our team. It would be one thing to have a day off, come back in here and throw together or say 'let's have a mundane, normal training day or practice plan. But, I think they sense the pulse of that there's thought into we're doing starting with what we met on today.

"A very simple principle of how long do you let failure play? Not just that, but also here's how we get past this. It's an individual choice of how you talk to yourself. If you talk to yourself the wrong way here's some strategies on how to talk to yourself the right way and to get that competitive, aggressive, present player going tomorrow night is really the goal."